If you find yourself wrestling with CSS layout, it’s likely you’re making decisions for browsers they should be making themselves. Through a series of simple, composable layouts, Every Layout will teach you how to better harness the built-in algorithms that power browsers and CSS.

Employing algorithmic layout design means doing away with @media breakpoints, “magic numbers”, and other hacks, to create context-independent layout components. Your future design systems will be more consistent, terser in code, and more malleable in the hands of your users and their devices.

This project is currently a work in progress and there is a lot more content to come, so we’re working hard to ensure it brings you the most value that it possibly can.

A full set of composable CSS layouts, documented with interactive examples and code generators A library of interoperable custom elements (“layout components”) to experiment with and use in your applications. Every Layout as a book, in the EPUB format, for reading offline and on planes.

Every Layout is here to help you learn (or relearn) CSS layout, using simple components (primitives) and a compositional approach. Understand and harness the power of modern CSS and the algorithms that power it.